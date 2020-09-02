Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANKALYAN On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, Vakeel Saab makers release motion poster, announce financial aid to fans who died

September 2, 2020 marks the 49th birthday of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. The makers of his upcoming film 'Vakeel Saab' on the occasion presented a gift for his fans in the form of a motion poster. The film which happens to be the Telugu remake of the Hindi film 'Pink' features the Telugu superstar playing the role of a lawyer which was immortalized by Amitabh Bachchan. The announcement of the new poster was shared by the producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday. Not only this, he even released a statement announcing financial aid to families of fans of the superstar, who died in an accident while making arrangements for his birthday celebrations.

Sharing the YouTube link of the motion poster, he wrote, "Wishing our Vakeel Saab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday." The video starts with focus on pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar after which the focus shifts to the piles of files and documents. Pawan enters wearing a black-and-white suit, with a book on criminal law in one hand and a baseball bat in the other as 'Satyamev Jayate' plays in the background.

Have a look:

Mourning the death of the three fans, the statement read: "With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce a financial assistance of ₹ 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We also request all fans to value their lives and be safe," Boney Kapoor's statement added, which was signed off as "Team Vakeel Saab."

Check it out:

Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram, features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla. It was slated for May 2020 release but couldn't due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage