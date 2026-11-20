Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's latest film OM has sparked a debate among moviegoers, with audiences split over its execution. While the performances have emerged as a talking point, the film's technical aspects have drawn criticism from some viewers.

OM marks Dhanush's next outing after Kara, which released in 2026. It marks Sai Pallavi's next after playing Maa Sita in Ramayana Part 1. As for Mammootty, it is an important day in cinema as his film clashed with his son Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara at the box office.

OM X review out

The reactions have ranged from viewers calling it a worthwhile theatrical experience to those who feel it is best watched just once. The screenplay, editing and background score have been among the aspects questioned by audiences, even as others have appreciated the film's realistic treatment of its subject.

A user, sharing their review of OM, wrote, "#OMReview average one, brilliant performances but story is very laggy.Sai did his work well but the story not demanding him."

Another user penned, "#OM: Stars Shine, Screenplay Stumbles! #Dhanush-#Mammootty combo is pure goosebumps! #SaiPallavi impresses, BGM rocks. But a slow start, uneven pacing, Telugu song disconnect & dragged climax dilute the impact. BIG POTENTIAL, MISSED TAKE-OFF! #OMReview #SaiAbhyankkar."

A third user posted, "#OM #OMChapter1 #OMreview Crime drama to turn blocksuter must be 100% engaging and thrilling. Engagement and thrill both were 100% missing."

"Just now completed #OM movie. It is not upto the mark. It gonna test your patience in 2nd half. Pre Climax at its peak @Sai_Pallavi92 did superb job. Music is soul. @dhanushkraja did awesome job. Overall one time watch it is," wrote a fourth user.

Here are some other reviews of OM on X:

OM: What is the film about?

Rajkumar Periasamy has directed OM, which centres on an undercover operation against a red sandalwood smuggling network. Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who takes up the assignment to infiltrate the syndicate.

Sai Pallavi appears as IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah are also part of the film's pivotal cast.

Before the film hit theatres, Dhanush expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allowing early-morning shows.

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