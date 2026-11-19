The upcoming Telugu film O.M: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, is witnessing a strong response at the box office ahead of its theatrical release in India. The film has crossed the Rs 19 crore mark in advance bookings ahead of its release on November 20. The action thriller also features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, giving it a wider reach across different markets. It must be noted that the film will have 6 am shows in Tamil Nadu.

O.M Operation Mole Day 1 advance booking collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, O.M Operation Mole has earned Rs 19.38 crore in advance bookings across six show dates, including Rs 16.72 crore without block seats. Day 1 (Friday, November 20) leads with Rs 8.96 crore in advance sales (Rs 8.08 crore without block seats).

In terms of city-wise advance booking collections, Chennai has emerged as the top contributor, with Rs 1.86 crore (Rs 1.74 crore without block seats). The advance booking figures indicate a positive start for the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Notably, these figures are expected to rise as advance bookings for O.M: Operation Mole are currently open. The figures were reported as of 7.20 pm, according Sacnilk.

O.M Operation Mole to have 6 am shows in Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, Dhanush thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for the early-morning screenings. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote in Tamil, which translates into English as: "The success of a film is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of people from various departments. The biggest support you can offer everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema. My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 am shows of the film 'Om', which is set to release on November 20."

OM: Operation Mole cast and production details

Apart from Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sai Abhyankkar in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced under the banners of Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and R-Tech Studios.

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Dhanush thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for allowing 6 am shows of Mammootty's OM; film to release on November 20