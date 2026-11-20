Dhanush and Mammootty's much-awaited film O.M: Operation Mole has finally arrived in theatres and witnessed a strong opening at the Indian box office. The Tamil action thriller, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed the Rs 12 crore mark in India on its first day. Here's a look at its opening-day performance.

OM Operation Mole box office collection Day 1

According to data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole has collected Rs 12.97 crore net across 5,642 shows in India as of 8 PM on November 20. The film recorded its highest earnings from Tamil shows, collecting Rs 9.58 crore with an overall occupancy of 48.1 per cent. This was followed by Rs 3.09 crore from Telugu shows and Rs 30 lakh from Hindi shows.

The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 50.77 per cent during morning shows in Tamil, which dipped to 45.23% in the afternoon before rising to 56.23% during evening shows. With this, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 15.30 crore, while its domestic net collection has reached Rs 12.97 crore.

Notably, these figures are based on data available as of 8 PM and are expected to increase once collections from the remaining evening and night shows are reported.

OM Operation Mole X review

OM: Operation Mole has received mixed responses from audiences, with viewers praising the actors' performances. However, some have also criticised its technical aspects.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush as Palanivel and Mammootty as Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop in key roles.

The music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the film is produced by Dhanush's production banner Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

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OM: Operation Mole X reviews out; Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's film opens to mixed reactions