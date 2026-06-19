Om: Dhanush and Rajkumar Periasamy's D55 gets official title as makers unveil teaser and release date

New Delhi:

Dhanush's upcoming film, previously referred to as D55, has officially been titled Om. The makers unveiled the film's title teaser and release date on Thursday, 18 June 2026. The Tamil film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy. It also stars Mammootty, Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

Notably, the film is set to be released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Makers unveil title teaser of Dhanush's upcoming film Om

While sharing the title teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote, "His arrival spells pure fire. Presenting the FIRST STRIKE - 'D55' is #OM." The title teaser hints at the gritty and intense nature of Dhanush's character.

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen standing against a dark backdrop with a serious expression amid heavy rainfall, with the background appearing to be set in a forest. He holds a shotgun in one hand and a blood-stained axe in the other. Take a look below:

The title poster of Dhanush's Om also features a crowd of people standing with their hands raised, adding to the mysterious atmosphere surrounding the film.

Also Read: D55: Mammootty teams up with Dhanush after 13 years for Rajkumar Periasamy's film