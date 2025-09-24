They Call Him OG release date, cast, budget and box office buzz revealed Pawan Kalyan returns with They Call Him OG, releasing September 25. Here’s everything on the release date, cast, budget, tickets and advance bookings.

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the second release of the year. After Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the power star will be seen in They Call Him OG. The movie will also mark the Telugu debut of Emraan Hashmi.

The Pan-India movie is having great anticipation among fans and on Tuesday, the film was certified by the Censor Board of Film Certification as well. Let's know every detail about the film here.

OG movie release date

They Call Him OG will be releasing in theatres worldwide on September 25. However, Pawan Kalyan starrer will premiere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today, September 24, at 9 pm. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pawan Kalyan’s role and cast details of OG

Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, in the Telugu action-crime film They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie follows OG's return to Mumbai after a decade to confront rival gangster Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani, OG's wife, and includes performances by Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film is set for release on September 25, 2025.

OG movie budget and box office expectations

The film's production budget is reported to be approximately Rs 250 crore (around $30 million), making it one of the most expensive Telugu films to date.

The film has amassed approximately Rs 75 crore in worldwide advance bookings, surpassing previous records for a Pawan Kalyan starrer. In India, the stats have reached Rs 29.93 crore across 4,296 shows, with numbers expected to rise as more screens open.

They Call Him OG: story, plot and highlights

The film follows Ojas Gambheera, a once-dominant figure in Mumbai's underworld, who vanishes following a violent confrontation. After ten years, he resurfaces, determined to confront Omi Bhau, a ruthless new kingpin who has taken control during his absence. The plot explores themes of power, betrayal, and the quest for redemption, set against the backdrop of Mumbai's gritty criminal landscape.

OG movie songs, music and background score

The music and background score of They Call Him OG (2025) is composed by Thaman S, known for his collaborations with Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, and Bro. The soundtrack plays a significant role in enhancing the cinematic experience.

OG full form and meaning explained

While OG in general means 'Original Gangster', the film They Call Him OG stands for the lead character's name. Pawan Kalyan's character in the film is named Ojas Gambheera. Hence, the film is being called OG, signifying the initials of his name also stand with him being the original gangster in the movie.

