Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SABYASACHI_ACTOR Odia actress Deepa Sahu dies at 35 in Bhubaneswar

Odia actress Deepa Sahu died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 27) following her battle with cancer. The actress was reportedly suffering from third stage of uterus cancer for six years. Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra took to Instagram to confirm the unfortunate death of Deepa Sahu. Sharing a picture of the actress, he wrote, "Another Sad News as our very dear Deepa Sahu left us alone today at 4:02 pm. She was fighting with cancer. She was one of the most successful actress who brought revolution in Odia Album industry. May her soul rest in peace #RIPdeepa #DeepasahuAnother Sad News as our very dear Deepa Sahu left us alone today at 4:02pm. She was fighting with cancer. She was one of the most successful actress who brought revolution in Odia Album industry. May her soul rest in peace #RIPdeepa #Deepasahu."

Meanwhile, actress Snigdha Bose Mohanty paid her tribute and said, "Just got the news that Deepa Sahu (actress) who was suffering from cancer and was being treated at Sparsh hospital, Bhubaneswar, passed away at a very young age leaving behind her husband and daughter...very sad n unfortunate...may her soul rest in peace."

Deepa Sahu rose to stardom in Odia music videos in the late 90s and early 2000s during the peak days of independent music in Odisha. She has also acted in several Odia films and television serials.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage