NTR-Neel: Makers deny rumours of look and schedule cancellations, says, 'there is absolutely no truth...'

New Delhi:

The makers of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film have dismissed the online rumours that claimed changes to the look and a cancelled shooting schedule. Clarifying the situation, the team stated that there is "absolutely no truth" to these claims, assuring fans that the film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, wrote on their X handle, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel (sic)." Take a look below:

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