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  4. NTR-Neel: Makers deny rumours of look and schedule cancellations, says, 'there is absolutely no truth...'

NTR-Neel: Makers deny rumours of look and schedule cancellations, says, 'there is absolutely no truth...'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film makers have clarified the rumours about look or schedule changes. On Wednesday, they issued a statement on X handle and mentioned that the film is progressing as planned.

Jr NTR will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, tentatively titled NTRNeel.
Jr NTR will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, tentatively titled NTRNeel. Image Source : Instagram/ Jr NTR
New Delhi:

The makers of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film have dismissed the online rumours that claimed changes to the look and a cancelled shooting schedule. Clarifying the situation, the team stated that there is "absolutely no truth" to these claims, assuring fans that the film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, wrote on their X handle, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel (sic)." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Prabhas reviews Sharwanand's film Biker: 'Enjoyed the way Biker is presented from start to end'

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Prashanth Neel Jr. Ntr
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