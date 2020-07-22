Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORNITHIIN Nithiin-Shalini wedding: Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Trivikram and other Tollywood celebs to attend

Tollywood actor Nithiin Reddy and his fiance Shalini Kandukari are reportedly set to get married on July 26 at 8:30 pm in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in a beautiful ceremony in February this year. actor Nithiin took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a set of beautiful pictures. Now that the wedding is near, it is believed that all big names from the industry like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Trivikram and other Tollywood celebrities will be in attendance. The actor was supposed to get married on April 16 but the date was pushed forward due to the COVID19 pandemic. They were supposed to have a dream destination wedding in Dubai.

Now, according to various online portals, Nithiin and Shalini will have a small wedding at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on July 26th. It is said that the couple is taking care of following all the safety guidelines set by the government for social gatherings due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Recently, actor Nithiin had visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to invite him to the wedding. He also shares a good bond with Pawan Kalyan and has sung praise for him during many interviews. Other than these actors, the wedding will be a private affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Nithin and Shalini have been dating each other for nearly eight years. She has studied MBA in London.

On the work front, Nithiin will resume shooting for his next film Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri, soon after wrapping up the wedding. The film also stars Keerthi Suresh. Nithiin also has a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti in the pipeline.

