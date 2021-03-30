Image Source : TWITTER/KEERTHY SURESH Nithiin Birthday celebrations: Maestro makers drop teaser; Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh share unseen pics

Tollywood superstar Nithiin turned 38 years old today (March 30). The actor was bombarded with warm wishes from his fans, followers and friends from the industry including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a fun video of the birthday boy, Nithiin from the sets of their film Bheeshma and wrote, "happy happy happiest birthday to you."

Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh also wished Nithiin through a super cute birthday wish alongside a photo from their recently released film's dubbing session. She wrote, "Whose Birthday is it? @actor_nithiin's birthday it is! Happy Happy Birthday Nithiin! Hope you have a blessed year ahead! To more foolery and picking on each other!."

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "Happy happy birthday @actor_nithiin. Wishing you great happiness because that’s what you truly deserve.. God bless."

The makers of Nithiin's upcoming film also surprised his fans with exciting news as they announced the title of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer's Telugu remake, revealed the first look of Nithiin and also shared the teaser of the film.

Watch the teaser here:

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame, and it is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner, Sreshth Movies. The film is expected to release in cinemas on June 11.