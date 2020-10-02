Nishabdham Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Anushka Shetty, R. Madhavan's film earns big thumbs up from fans

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUSHKAFC Nishabdham Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Superstars Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan starrer horror-thriller Nishabdham has finally released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video today, on Gandhi Jayanti. The film was one of the most awaited and the trailer had already left the fans intrigued. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, in the film Anushka is seen playing the role of Sakshi, a deaf and mute artist. She gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa known to be haunted. Superstar R. Madhavan plays Anthony, a celebrity musician. The film is already earning much love from the fans who can stop praising the stellar star cast of the film. From the storyline to power packed performances, the film has been garnering love from all corners.

One Twitter user wrote, "he film. Marks the entry of ladysuperstar #AnushkaShetty after 3 years! It's a treat to every Anushka fan, since the queen once again proved her acting skills! She carries the entire film! Stunning looks of anushka leaves us mesmerizing! Give it a watch" Another user wrote, "Couldn't sleep waiting for the movie, Now cannot sleep after watching it! Absolute THRILLER, Anushka as usual outstanding performance." Another fans said, "Superb Mind-blowing Thriller I Have Ever Seen. It Would Have Been Blockbuster If It Is Released In Theatres. Don't Miss #AnushkaShetty Performance"

Check out the reactions here-

#Nishabdham



Couldn't sleep waiting for the movie, Now cannot sleep after watching it!



Absolute THRILLER, Anushka as usual outstanding performance.



4.5/5

"D O N T M I S S"



First OTT movie which was a blockbuster in theater!@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/wXpWmzqxu7 — Stock Market Phantom (@bloodgroupindia) October 1, 2020

Inside talk : Bombastic Blockbuster Bomma 👍

As we expected Sweety mass common #Nishabdham#NishabdhamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/pnjKOLuZ5T — బుజ్జిగాడి Fan 🕵️ (@NellorRebelStar) October 1, 2020

#Nishabdham - The film. Marks the entry of ladysuperstar #AnushkaShetty after 3 years! It's a treat to every Anushka fan, since the queen once again proved her acting skills! She carries the entire film! Stunning looks of anushka leaves us mesmerizing! Give it a watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLHTV3Pwat — ™ҭhanga 💤 ҭhalaivi 💤 คnushka 💤 (@AnushkazFC_TN) October 1, 2020

#Nishabdham : 5/5



Superb Mind-blowing Thriller I Have Ever Seen. It Would Have Been Blockbuster If It Is Released In Theatres. Don't Miss #AnushkaShetty Performance



Please Rls In Theatres After They Got Open @konavenkat99 . Don't Believe In Fake Reviews. Movie Is Outstanding 🤫 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@PurnaReddy_07_) October 2, 2020

Killer motive andarini champatam is unnecessary anukouchu



But yeah still its not that bad



Unanthalo anushka was brilliant!



Intha -vity avsram ledhu... easily passable flick#Nishabdham #NishabdhamOnPrime — Chakradhar (@NameisChakri_) October 1, 2020



With Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty has returned to the screens after three years. Talking about the character, the actress said that it was "a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I'm glad it came my way". Madhavan shared that he enjoys watching and being a part of thrillers.

On Thursday, Anushka Shetty surprised her fans as she joined Twitter. She wrote, "Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you!"

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

