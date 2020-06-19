Niharika Konidela to tie the knot with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagedda soon, congratulatory messages pour in

Friday, June 19, 2020
     
Niharika Konidela is the daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2020 16:44 IST
Niharika konidela
Image Source : CHAITANYA/ INSTAGRAM

Niharika had earlier teased her fans and followers with a cryptic image.

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has shared a few pictures with beau Chaitanya Jv. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon. Niharika on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a cryptic message about her relationship status. She first shared a photograph of herself hugging Chaitanya's face and captioned it: "Peek-a-boo". On another picture of the two, she wrote: "Mine @chaitanya_jv"

Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

Chaitanya, who reportedly is a businessman and works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, Niharika is seen kissing him on the cheek.

His caption was an amalgam of the Niharika's and his name: "NisChay".

NisChay 💜

The pair reportedly will get engaged in August and the families are now deciding the wedding date.

Several industry colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the two.

Niharika's brother and southern star Varun Tej dropped some love emojis.

Actress Anushka Shetty wrote: "Congratulations".

Actress Lavanya wrote: Woohoo show face.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej commented: "God bless you thalli".

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal said: "Congratulations!!!!!"

Actress Shriya Saran wrote: Congratulations... beautiful.

She had posted a picture of a coffee cup which had "Ms Niha..Mrs?" with Ms striked off on the cup.

She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

