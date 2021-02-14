Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIDHHIAGERWAL, PICHHA_LYT_ Nidhhi Agerwal fans celebrate Valentine's Day in unique style by erecting and worshipping her idol

The world celebrated Valentine's day with great pomp and show today. Everyone had their own unique ways to make their loved ones feel special. But we have come across one of the most unique ways in which fans of southern star Nidhhi Agerwal celebrated their day. Her fans erected an idol of the actress to worship her on Valentine's Day, in the Chennai suburb of Kattupakkam. The actress says she was pleasantly "shocked" to know the news of the event that had the group of fans also performing 'arati' and a cake-cutting ceremony before her idol.

In the pictures, we can see her fans pouring milk on her idol and lighting candles.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PICHHA_LYT_ Nidhhi Agerwal fans celebrate Valentine's Day in a unique style by erecting and worshipping her idol

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PICHHA_LYT_ Nidhhi Agerwal fans celebrate Valentine's Day in unique style by erecting and worshipping her idol

Talking to IANS she said, "I was extremely shocked and I never saw this coming. I think this is the best Valentine's Day gift I have got and I have only and only so much love for my fans." The actress, who will soon be seen as the leading lady in Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's untitled next, feels that the gesture encourages her to give better films to her fans. "It feels overwhelming," she says, adding: "I just want to thank them and tell my fans that I will give good films and content and this encourages me more to do better work and give them good movies," says the actress, who made her debut in the 2017 Bollywood film "Munna Michael" opposite Tiger Shroff, before finding success in the South.

This is not the first time a temple of a south actress has been constructed. Earlier fans have built temples for actors including MGR, Khushbu, Namitha and Hansika. Talking to TOI Niddhi said, "I am still so new. I've done just two films in Tamil, a few in Telugu and I’m shooting for a couple of them in both languages now. So yes, it’s shocking, but I am also overwhelmed. I didn’t know my fans would go to this extent and do something like this. I don’t even have a formal fans association. I do interact with them on social media, but I haven’t had that chance last year, and in 2021, I’d been caught up with my releases and shoots. I have spoken about wanting to do something for kids and dogs in my interviews. So, I know they have been conducting annadhanam for kids and doing welfare activities for animals, which I encourage. But this is unexpected. I just want to say, thank you for all the love. I’m grateful to have such fans."

On the professional front, Niddhi is currently on a break and will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's next.

- with IANS inputs