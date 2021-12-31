New Year treat for Allu Arjun fans, Pushpa makers release deleted scene from original film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Allu Arjun from Pushpa deleted scene

2022 New Yerar celebrations began a day early for Allu Arjun fans. The South superstar who is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Pushpa: The Rise' became atop trend on the last day of the year, courtesy a new video from his latest release. The makers on Friday released a deleted scene from the film, which is quickly becoming popular on social media. The deleted scene released by the 'Pushpa' team has Allu Arjun's enthralling sequence.

In the particular scene, the mother of Allu Arjun's character in the film is seen getting humiliated by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. He gets deeply offended by this act. As he returns the borrowed sum, he demands the person to inform everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender. Allu Arjun is seen thrashing the person, taking him around the village.

Watch the deleted scene of Allu Arjun from Pushpa

This particular scene was chopped off in editing, so as to accommodate for limited run-time in the original print of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The release of this deleted scene has gained much attention as it appeals to native audiences.

'Pushpa: The Rise' released on December 17, to Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi audiences. Besides, Allu Arjun the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjay essaying important roles.

The film directed by Sukumar revolves around red sandalwood smuggling activities in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie has successfully garnered audiences in most of the markets it was screened in.

Garnering critical praises to Allu Arjun, the action drama has been doing very well at the box office too. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is doing well in theatres despite stiff competition from recent release films like 'Shyam Singha Roy' in Telugu and '83' in Hindi.