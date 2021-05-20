New poster of Jr NTR from RRR revealed on birthday, actor looks 'strong and bold'

Image Source : TWITTER/ SS RAJAMOULI Jr NTR in RRR poster

N. T. Rama Rao aka Jr NTR turns a year older today and fans are in for a treat. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli treated the actor's fan to a new poster of him from their upcoming film RRR. In the new poster, the actor looks 'bold and strong' and he poses with a spear in his hand. In a very rustic looking appearance, Jr NTR is seen wearing a black kurta with a turban tied to his waist. He also wears a headband on his forehead. Turbulent waves and thunder stricken clouds in the backdrop adds eerieness to the poster.

"My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie," Rajamouli captioned the poster. Take a look:

Last year, the makers have shared Jr NTR's first look with the fans on his birthday. In the film, Jr NTR will be seen in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999!"

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday, Jr NTR had appealed to his fans to stay home and not gather in crowds to celebrate his birthday. He urged them to follow lockdown rules. In a social media post, the actor said the biggest gift his admirers can give him was by "staying home and following local lockdown rules". Jr NTR, who is currently in isolation along with his family after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers.

For the unversed, RRR is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film also stars Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.