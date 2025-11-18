Nayanthara turns 41: Have you seen her viral throwback video from TV hosting days? As Nayanthara turns 41, an old video from her TV hosting days has resurfaced online. The rare throwback clip shows the Jawan actor in a completely different avatar long before her film debut, leaving fans amazed at how unrecognisable she looks.

Long before Nayanthara became one of the South cinema's leading ladies, she would host TV shows. Now and then, her video from throwback TV hosting gigs resurfaces on social media, serving as a testimony to how far she has come.

Nayanthara turned 41 on Tuesday, November 18. On this day, fans were reminded of her throwback TV days, the time when she had just started her career.

Nayanthara's throwback video from TV days goes viral

Nayanthara was a popular TV host before she made it big in films. The Jawan actor hosted a fashion and lifestyle show named 'Chamayam' under her birth name, Diana. For those unversed, Nayanthara is the actor's screen name. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. The actress looks unrecognisable in the video from her throwback hosting gig. Take a look:

How did Nayanthara transition from TV to films?

Nayanthara transitioned from television to films with her acting debut in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. The film, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Ranjan Pramod, also starred Jayaram, Sheela, Innocent and Siddique, among others.

But ever wondered how she grabbed the role? Well, Nayanthara's photograph in a magazine, featuring her as a model for a jewellery ad, caught Sathyan's attention. When approached for the role of Gauri, she readily agreed. The film hit the screens in 2003 and went on to become a huge hit. That's how Diana became Nayanthara.

Nayanthara's family

Nayanthara has had her share of heartbreaks before marrying the love of her life, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, in 2022. She welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, the same year via surrogacy.

Apart from this, Nayanthara issued an official statement earlier this year, requesting fans not to refer to her as 'Lady Superstar'.

On the work front, Nayanthara reunited with Nandamuri Balakrishna after 7 years for their fourth film, tentatively titled NBK 111.

