Nayanthara looks royal in first-look poster from Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK 111' | See here

The makers of the highly anticipated film NBK 111 unveiled the first-look poster of Nayanthara on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Telugu period drama also stars South Indian superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Notably, the announcement was made on the occasion of Nayanthara's 41st birthday. NBK 111 also marks a reunion for both the actors, who were last seen together seven years ago in the 2018 film Jai Simha.

Nayanthara's first look from NBK 111 unveiled

Sharing the poster, the director captioned the post, "Here she comes…Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111 Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful Birthday. Excited to see you on set soon. @nbk111movie GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna @Venkataskilaru @vriddhicinemas (sic)."

What's inside the NBK 111 promo?

The promo video begins with the line: "The symbol of grace and elegance. They ruled the screens together. Now the empire expands beyond. God of Masses and the Queen unite once again." The power-packed promo features Nayanthara's silhouette riding a horse, dressed as a queen. The royal ensemble shall be unveiled soon. The 1-minute and 5-second promo concludes with a note reading: "Muhurtham on Nov 26th. Stay tuned for more updates."

All you need to know about NBK 111

The Telugu period drama film, NBK 111, is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman. It must be noted that the makers haven't revealed any details regarding the film's plot yet.

