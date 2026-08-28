Nayanthara and Kavin's Hi releases in theatres; here's what X users have to say about the film

Nayanthara and Kavin's upcoming rom-com, Hi, has finally been released on August 28, after a delay in release from August 14, 2026. The film was released two days after Yash's Toxic hit the screens; however, it is receiving positive word of mouth. X users are filled with praise for the film, calling it a soft romantic comedy.

Nayanthara's Hi X review

Social media is filled with reviews for Nayanthara's Hi. A user wrote, "There’s something so special about watching #Nayanthara in a feel-good space like #HiMovie Her bubbly side, natural charm and effortless humour light up the screen So many lovely moments, so much warmth and happiness, she reminds us why her charm is truly timeless."

Another user wrote, "First of all, grab your bloody tickets! This film will be a great watch if you’re a rom-com lover like me. This film will surely bring a smile to your face. #Kavin and #Nayanthara look adorable together!"

A third user commented, "#Nayanthara was also good, seriously I am watching her after so long,she feels so matured,apt for devayaani Always fan of her crying scenes I want more of mayil and devayaani,they have suffered and it would be a reward to see their scenes more."

A fourth user quipped, "That smile, that effortless comic timing, and that infectious energy - #Nayanthara is simply a delight in #HiMovie She brings such warmth and happiness to every scene."

Here are some other reviews:

Hi: Cast and crew

Hi marks the first time Nayanthara and Kavin shared screen space. The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who is making his directorial debut. He has earlier worked as an associate director with Lokesh Kanagaraj on films such as Kaithi, Master and Vikram. He is also known for writing the lyrics for popular songs including Polakatum Para Para from Master and Badass from Leo.

Apart from Nayanthara and Kavin, Hi has an ensemble cast featuring the late Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Adithya Kathir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Kaavya Arivumani and Mirchi Kemy.

The film is jointly backed by Zee Studios South, Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Hi was initially scheduled to hit theatres in April 2026, but its release was later postponed.

Also read:

Toxic trailer launch: Yash calls Nayanthara the 'most badass sister', praises Kiara, Huma and other co-stars