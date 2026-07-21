Nayanthara and Kavin's Hi and Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons gear up for major box office clash

New Delhi:

Nayanthara and Kavin's upcoming rom-com, Hi, has officially locked August 14, 2026, as its release date. It is gearing up for a box office clash with Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, which arrives in theatres the same day.

Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi has just been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A rating, with the film moving into its final promotional phase.

When is Nayanthara's Hi releasing?

Nayanthara's upcoming film, Hi, will hit screens worldwide on August 14, 2026. The first look from the film was released on July 19. The promo begins with Nayanthara holding a sickle, as Kavin gapes in wonderment. Soon, they end up exchanging nervous pleasantries. The promo ends with Kavin seated on a bike while Nayanthara shields him with an umbrella. Here is the promo:

Hi marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Nayanthara and Kavin. Director Vishnu Edavan makes his directorial debut with the film. He has previously worked as an associate director to Lokesh Kanagaraj on Kaithi, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Master and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. He is also the lyricist behind popular tracks like Polakatum Para Para (Master) and Bad**s (Leo).

In addition to Nayanthara and Kavin, Hi also features a diverse cast comprising the late Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Adithya Kathir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Kaavya Arivumani, and Mirchi Kemy. The film is jointly produced by Zee Studios South, Rowdy Pictures, and Seven Screen Studio. It had earlier been set for an April 2026 release. However, the release date was pushed.

Nayanthara's Hi will clash with Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons at the box office

Hi will not see a clear window at the box office. The film will clash with Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons on August 14. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie directed by Venky Atluri with music by GV Prakash.

The South vs Bollywood Independence Day box office window

Both Hi and Vishwanath and Sons will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office from Bollywood. The four films will release in the August 14 window.

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