Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navarasa trailer out: Mani Ratnam's Tamil anthology explores nine 'rasas' or human emotions

Netflix launched the trailer of Navarasa, the nine-part Tamil anthology film, spearheaded by the living legend of the Indian entertainment industry Mani Ratnam and veteran filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan. Based on nine rasas or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder - this anthology is the coming together of the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema, marking a larger than life cultural moment for the entertainment industry in India.

Apart from the creative excellence of Navarasa and its talent pedigree, the anthology is also a one of its kind initiative aimed at extending support to film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

Nine remarkable directors - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai - come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa to life. Produced by Justickets, co-founded by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa will premiere exclusively on 6th August on Netflix across over 190 countries.

Commenting on the beauty of Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “Emotions may be momentary but some of those moments stay with us for life. Emotions are part of every day of our life and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. This is what makes Navarasa interesting.

Though at most times there are more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action. Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all. We are extremely happy and proud of our colleagues in the industry, directors, actors and technicians, who have created engaging, exciting stories from these nine emotions or the classical rasas.

Also read: Etharkkum Thunindhavan: On Suriya's birthday, makers release title, new poster of his Tamil film

We are sure viewers across the globe will enjoy and celebrate this confluence of rasas.” Witness nine unheard stories unfold exclusively on Netflix as Navarasa begins streaming on 6th August, 2021.

Watch the trailer here:

Anthology Story 1: Edhiri : Karuṇā (compassion)

Cast - Vijay Sethupathy, Prakash Raj, Revathy

Director - Bejoy Nambiar

Anthology Story 2: Summer of 92: Hāsya (Laughter)

Cast - Yogi Babu, Ramya Nambeesan, Nedumudi Venu

Director - Priyadarshan

Anthology Story 3: Project Agni: Adbhutā (Wonder)

Cast - Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Poorna

Director - Karthick Naren

Anthology Story 4: Payasam: Bheebhalsa (Disgust)

Cast - Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Aditi Balan, Karthick Krishna

Director - Vasanth S Sai

Anthology Story 5: Peace: Shanthih (Peace)

Cast - Simha, Gautham Menon, Master Tarun

Director - Karthik Subbaraj

Anthology Story 6: Roudhram : Raudra (Anger)

Cast - Riythvika, Sreeram, Abhinayasree, Ramesh Thilak, Geetha Kailasam

Director - Arvind Swami

Anthology Story 7: Inmai : Bhaya (Fear)

Cast - Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvorthu

Director - Rathindran R Prasad

Anthology Story 8: Thunintha Pin : Veera (Courage)

Cast - Atharvaa, Anjali, Kishore

Director - Sarjun

Anthology Story 9: Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru : Shringara (Love)

Cast - Suriya, Prayaga Rose Martin

Director - Gautham Vasudev Menon