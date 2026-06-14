Nani reviews Srinivasa Rao's Sing Geetham, urges parents to watch it with their kids: 'Beautiful much needed…'

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Nani recently watched Srinivasa Rao's directorial Sing Geetham, featuring Ahliya Bamroo and Ayaan in key roles. The film hit the big screens on June 11, 2026, and has been garnering attention from celebrities, fans and critics.

The film also marks the return of 94-year-old legendary filmmaker Srinivasa Rao, with his 61st film. The project was tentatively titled SSR61 and is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies.

After watching the film, The HIT actor Nani heaped praise on it, highlighting the wonderful cast and crew behind this "beautiful, much-needed film". He also requested parents to watch the film with their kids. In another X post, he lauded the film's music, calling it the "backbone" of the film.

Nani reviews Srinivasa Rao's Sing Geetham

On Saturday, Nani wrote on his X, "Great ideas come from the heart and not the mind. #SingGeetham proves it. Legendary Singeetham Srinivasa rao gaaru proves it again. Nagi proves it. Vyjayanthi movies, Swapna, Priyanka proved it. Special mention to our junior ‘subbu’ Sankalp who executed it. Wonderful cast and crew make it a beautiful much needed film. What a tribute! To all the parents out there. Plz take your kids to the film. For your child and for the child in you :) it’s a request (sic)."

He also added, "Songs and score are the backbone for a musical. @ThisIsDSP delivers his magic yet again." Take a look below:

The music for the film is composed by veteran director and music composer Devi Shri Prasad.

Srinivasa Rao becomes the oldest active filmmaker in cinema

Filmmaker Srinivasa Rao is regarded as one of the most versatile directors in Indian cinema and continues to be active at the age of 94. He has surpassed Clint Eastwood's record to become the oldest active filmmaker. The Hollywood filmmaker directed Juror No. 2 at the age of 93.

Who is legendary filmmaker Srinivasa Rao?

For the unversed, veteran filmmaker Srinivasa Rao was born on September 21, 1931, in Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, he has delivered several famous films, including Pushpaka Vimana, Dikkatra Parvathi, and Mayuri.

Before returning with SSR61, his last directorial venture was Welcome Obama, released in 2013. The film featured Urmilla Kanetkar Kothare, Rachel Weisz, and Sanjay Reddy in important roles.

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