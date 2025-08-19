Nandamuri Jayakrishna’s wife Padmaja passes away in Hyderabad; family in grief The Nandamuri family is in mourning as Padmaja, wife of Jayakrishna and Jr NTR’s aunt, passed away in Hyderabad. Leaders and fans paid heartfelt tributes.

New Delhi:

There is a wave of mourning in the Nandamuri family as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's son Jayakrishna's wife, Padmaja, passed away on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, she was ill for some time and was admitted to the hospital after having difficulty in breathing.

At last, she breathed her last during treatment on August 19. For the unversed, Padmaja was Daggubati Venkateswara Rao's sister and War 2 actor Jr NTR's aunt. According to reports, on receiving the news, CM Chandrababu Naidu left for Hyderabad and even tweeted about Padmaja's death.

Who was Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna

Nandamuri Padmaja, wife of former Chief Minister and late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's son Jayakrishna, was ill for some time and breathed her last on Tuesday morning. Several celebrities, politicians and Nandamuri fans have expressed grief over the demise of Padmaja.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reacted to her demise and wrote, 'I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja’s soul finds peace.'

Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh Nara, also wrote, 'The news of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my uncle Nandamuri Jayakrishna, has deeply saddened me. The sudden demise of Padmaja, who always stood as a pillar of support for our family, is an irreparable loss to our family. I pray to God that her soul finds peace.'

Our Achchi Babu.. The woman who made Chandrababu jealous..

For the unversed, Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, son of Nandamuri Jayakrishna and Padmaja, made his debut as a hero in the film 'Dham' produced by senior actress Radhika Radan Media. He also acted as a hero in the latest film 'Breathe'.

Also Read: Pala Suresh, Malayalam mimicry artist, dies at 53 at his Piravom residence