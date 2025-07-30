Nagarjuna slapped Isha Koppikar 14 times to get the shot right Isha Koppikar opens up about the day Nagarjuna slapped her 14 times during a shoot. What started as method acting turned into a moment she’ll never forget.

Famous actress Isha Koppikar proved her acting prowess in several Bollywood and South films. Recently, in a long conversation with 'Hindi Rush', the actress recalled an incident when superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni slapped her 14 times. When asked about getting slapped repeatedly and the circumstances of that time, Isha revealed that these slaps were part of a scene in the 1998 film Chandralekha.

Revealing a big story behind these 14 slaps, Isha Koppikar said, "I got slapped by Nagarjuna, and I am a very committed actress; I have to do real method acting. So the slap he was giving, I was not feeling it at all."

Nagarjuna slapped Isha 14 times

Isha said that this was her second film, and she asked Nagarjuna Akkineni to slap her in reality. When Isha asked him to slap her, Nagarjuna asked, "Are you sure?" Isha then explained to him that the feeling of getting slapped was necessary for her to show the right expressions. Isha further said, "I am not feeling it at all. The poor guy slapped me, but with love."

Isha Koppikar had scars after multiple slaps

"But the director said, 'Isha, you are being slapped.' My second problem is that I get angry in real life, but I cannot get angry in front of the camera. I don't know what the problem was. In that anger, I got slapped 14 times. Eventually, I got scars," the actress said in the interview.

Nagarjuna later apologised to Isha Koppikar

However, Isha Koppikar recalled that Nagarjuna apologised to her after the scene was approved by the director. She said, "Woh bechaara mujhe leke baitha 'sorry, sorry'. I said, 'No no, I said it. 'Why are you saying sorry?'"

Remembering Chandralekha

For those who do not know, Krishna Vamsi co-wrote and directed the 1998 Telugu comedy-drama Chandralekha. Sandeep Chowta composed the song, and it features debutant Isha Koppikar, Ramya Krishna, and Nagarjuna. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's 1997 Malayalam film Chandralekha. Sanjay Dutt, a Hindi actor, made his first special appearance in a Telugu movie.

