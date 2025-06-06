Nagarjuna's youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, marries longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate wedding Renowned actor Nagarjuna's youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate wedding that took place in Hyderabad on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna's youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, married his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate wedding on Friday, June 6, 2025, that took place in Hyderabad. Several pictures and videos from their wedding celebration have surfaced on the internet. However, the newlywed couple haven't shared their first wedding pictures on social media handles yet.

In the now-viral pictures, the newlyweds can be seen dressed in Telugu wedding attire. Akhil wore a white kurta and dhoti; on the other hand, Zainab opted for a white and gold silk saree. She completed her look with diamond jewellery. Several celebrities, including Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, along his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the wedding celebrations. The wedding ceremony was attended by a few family members and close friends.

Last year, Akhil Akkineni shared a series of pictures of his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on social media. Taking to this Instagram account, the actor wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." Reportedly, the duo dated each other for three years before their engagement.

Talking about his work front, Akhil Akkineni was last seen in the action thriller 'Agent' alongside Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead roles. The film was directed by Surender Reddy in 2023. He will be next seen in Murali Kishor Abburu's directorial 'Lenin' co-starring Guntur Kaaram actor Sreeleela in the pivotal role.

