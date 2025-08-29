Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Age, movies, songs, photos and more about the 'King' Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates his 66th birthday on August 29, 2025. Here’s a look at his movies, songs, photos and why he is loved as King of Telugu cinema.

New Delhi:

Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of the most celebrated stars in Telugu cinema, turned 66 today, August 29, 2025. He is widely referred to as 'King' for his long and successful career in the Telugu film industry.

Over the years, he has featured in more than 100 films across different genres. Read on to know about his filmography, songs, and others details.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s journey in cinema

He made his acting debut with the 1986 film 'Vikram'. The film was directed by V Madhusudan Rao and also features Shobana and Annapoorna in the lead roles. He went to appeared in films like 'Aranyakanda', 'Agni Putrudu', 'Sankeerthana' and others.

King Nagarjuna movies that defined his career - List top films

Nagarjuna is best known for his performances in films like 'Shiva', 'Manmadhudu', 'Geethanjali', and 'Annamayya', among others. Let's take a look at his highest rated films that you can watch on various OTT platforms.

Shiva - Ram Gopal Verma's action crime drama film 'Shiva' was released in 1989 and received good reviews from the audience and critics. With an IMDb rating of 8, it can be watched on Prime Video.

Ram Gopal Verma's action crime drama film 'Shiva' was released in 1989 and received good reviews from the audience and critics. With an IMDb rating of 8, it can be watched on Prime Video. Manmadhudu - Vijay K. Bhaskar's romantic comedy film 'Manmadhudu' features Nagarjuna opposite Sonali Bendre. The film holds an IMDb rating of 8.3 and can be streamed on JioHotstar.

Vijay K. Bhaskar's romantic comedy film 'Manmadhudu' features Nagarjuna opposite Sonali Bendre. The film holds an IMDb rating of 8.3 and can be streamed on JioHotstar. Geethanjali - Mani Ratnam's romantic drama musical 'Geethanjali' also received widespread attention. The film stars Nagarjuna alongside Girija Shettar and Vijayakumar. For this film, Mani Ratnam received the National Film Award in the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. It is available on Zee 5.

Mani Ratnam's romantic drama musical 'Geethanjali' also received widespread attention. The film stars Nagarjuna alongside Girija Shettar and Vijayakumar. For this film, Mani Ratnam received the National Film Award in the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. It is available on Zee 5. Maas - The 2004 film 'Mass' featuring Nagarjuna and Jyothika is one of Nagarjuna's most famous films. His role as Ganesh was loved by the audience. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.6 and is available on JioHotstar.

Unforgettable Nagarjuna songs loved by fans

Nagarjuna has given several dance hits in his career across various films, with some of his popular hits including 'Hey Menina','O Manmadhuda', 'Chinni Chinni Aasalu'. His famous songs also include 'Laddunda', 'Dikka Dikka Dum Dum', 'Kotha Kotha Bhasha', 'Vinudu Vinudu', 'Mass', 'Mona Mona', 'Botany', 'Anando', and others.

Nagarjuna photos and images through the years

Take a look at the Nagarjuna's pictures from his famous films below.

(Image Source : IMDB)Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar featured in movie 'Geethanjali'

(Image Source : IMDB)A still of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonali Bendre from the movie 'Manmadhudu'.

(Image Source : IMDB)Nagarjuna played the role of 'Hathiram Baba' in the movie 'Om Namo Venkatesaya'.

(Image Source : TMDB)Nagarjuna and Trisha Krishnan featured in 2008 movie 'King'.

Why fans call him King Nagarjuna?

Nagarjuna fans called him 'King' because of his versatile acting. Throughout his acting career, he portrayed roles of different characters from mythological characters to romantic leads, he managed to receive love for his roles with his performances.

For the unversed, Nagarjuna was last seen in Dhanush's starrer 'Kuberaa'. The film received mixed responses from the audience and critics. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 88.8 crore in India within 24 days of its release.

Also Read: Box office [August 28, 2025]: Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Lokah Chapter 1 and Hridayapoorvam report