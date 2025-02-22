Nagarjuna and family meet PM Modi, gift book on Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s legacy Prime Minister Modi praised ANR's lasting influence on Telugu cinema and his contributions to Indian culture and society.

Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, accompanied by his family, recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House to pay tribute to his legendary father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), on the occasion of the latter's 100th birth anniversary. During the meeting, Nagarjuna presented the Prime Minister with a book titled 'Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva,' a biography of ANR. The book, authored by former Member of Parliament Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, highlights the immense contributions of the iconic actor to Indian cinema.

Nagarjuna was joined by his wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala, as the family gathered to honour ANR’s legacy. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep respect for the impact ANR had on shaping Telugu cinema and its cultural significance. He praised ANR not only as a remarkable actor but as an institution that, through his seven-decade-long career, authentically depicted Indian traditions, values, and emotions on screen.

In an earlier episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi acknowledged ANR’s contributions alongside other cinematic legends, such as Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, and Mohammed Rafi. Modi recalled the immense influence ANR had on the Indian film industry and assured Nagarjuna that his father's work would always be celebrated and remembered.

ANR, known for his versatility, also made significant contributions outside of acting. He founded Annapurna Studios, a major hub for film production, and was instrumental in establishing several educational institutions, including the Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada. His legacy extends far beyond cinema, reflecting his commitment to Indian culture and social development.

Prime Minister Modi and the Akkineni family's heartfelt tribute to ANR reaffirms the enduring influence of one of Telugu cinema's greatest icons.