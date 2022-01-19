Nagarjuna on Bangarraju success: 'I trusted Telugu audience, they made the movie a blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : NAGARJUNA AKKINENI Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty on Bangarraju success

Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya made big numbers at the box office and to celebrate the film's success, the makers hosted a grand event for fans in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The entire cast and crew including Krithi Shetty were present at the event. Speaking about Bangarraju success, Nagarjuna said that Telugu audiences didn’t give up on the film and made it a blockbuster.

"The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience," he said,

Nagarjuna added, "there is no Sankranthi without movies. I did not come to talk about collections. Collections are nothing before your (audiences) love. Seeing all this, I want to thank my father Akkineni Nageswar Rao. All your love is because of him. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. Bangarraju is a perfect Telugu movie. We are not Bangarraju. Real Bangarraju is my father. I believe he is somewhere here and watching us. NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the industry. Today is NTR's Vardhanthi. We must always remember him. NTR Lives On. ANR Lives On".

Excited over film's success, Naga Chaitanya said, "You (fans) gave our career-best openings. We are going to witness career-best collection as well. Bangarraju is a film to be remembered forever. I was initially hesitant to play this character. But Kalyan Krishna was very helpful and encouraging. He got me close to the audience with Rarandoi and took me much closer to them with this film. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. This team is also like gold. Krithi Shetty has hit a hat trick. Thanks to Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Daksha, Jhansi. I know how you receive it if we come up with a good movie. I now experienced the feeling of scoring a proper commercial blockbuster".

Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 hit Telugu film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana.' Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd have jointly produced 'Bangarraju', which was released on January 14.