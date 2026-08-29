Nagarjuna reveals title of his 100th film on 67th birthday, set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King

Nagarjuna's 100th film has created a lot of excitement among fans. Now, on the occasion of the actor's 67th birthday, August 29, the makers treated fans to the first glimpse video from the film, while also announcing its title and release date. Produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Ra Karthik, the film also stars Bollywood actress Tabu in a pivotal role, marking her collaboration with Nagarjuna after a gap of 28 years. Read on to know what the title glimpse of King 100 includes.

Title glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film King 100 out

The 1-minute-and-20-second video glimpse begins with Nagarjuna's powerful voiceover, in which he talks about how society judges people based on their wealth. He says he was called a loser when he had nothing, but was later called The King after becoming wealthy. Take a look at the video below:

Nagarjuna's 100th film gets its official title

The film is titled King 100, giving it a distinct identity. In the title glimpse, Nagarjuna appears in a stylish avatar and carries a strong royal attitude. The film also promises grand production values, while Ra Karthik makes his Telugu directorial debut with this film. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Make way for the KING He is here to REIGN with all his STYLE, SWAG & CHARISMA (sic)."

Nagarjuna's King100 to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King

Notably, Nagarjuna's 100th film, titled King 100, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King. The film will also arrive in theatres around the same time as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World.

King 100 marks Nagarjuna and Tabu's reunion after 28 years

The Telugu film King 100 marks the on-screen reunion of Nagarjuna and Tabu after 28 years. The duo first collaborated in the 1996 Telugu film Ninne Pelladatha. They later worked together in Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) and Sisindri (1999).

Nagarjuna's work front

On the work front, Nagarjuna was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in key roles, which initially hit theatres on August 14, 2025, alongside War 2. The film later premiered on Prime Video on September 11, 2025.

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Tabu and Nagarjuna to reunite after 28 years for his 100th film? Here's what we know so far