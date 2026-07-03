Nagabandham hits theatres, here's what X users have to say about Rishabh Sawhney's Telugu period drama

New Delhi:

The Telugu period drama Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film stars Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney, Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu, Murali Sharma, who was recently seen in Super Subbu and others.

So far, the film has received a mixed response from viewers who watched it on its opening day. While some have praised Rishabh Sawhney's performance, others have described the second half as "uneven" and criticised its lengthy runtime and weak screenplay. Here's a look at how X users are reacting to the film.

Nagabandham X review

One X user wrote, "#RishabhSawhney really knows how to hold your attention. Watched him after fighter and his presence as the mega villain stayed with me even after the film ended #Nagabandham." Another wrote, "Just watched Nagabandham and I could not take my eyes off #RishabhSawhneyy." Echoing similar sentiments, a viewer posted, "Just saw #Nagabandham and I just want to say this to the directors - more power-packed roles for #RishabhSawhneyy pleaseeeeee."

While some users also pointed out flaws in the film, calling its screenplay "weak". One user wrote, "Stunning visuals, breathtaking VFX, grand production values & an engaging mythological setup make #Nagabandham a true big-screen spectacle. But the weak screenplay, lengthy runtime, uneven second half & lack of emotional depth hold it back from becoming a memorable epic (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @ETMANIAOFFICIAL)Screengrab showing X post about Nagabandham movie review.

See more X reactions below:

Nagabandham cast: Who stars in the film?

The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Aishwarya Menon, Daksha Nagarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma and others. Have a look at the trailer below:

Nagabandham: About the makers

The film is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banners of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures. The music is composed by Junaid Kumar and Abhe. The cinematography is by Soundar Rajan S, while the editing has been handled by RC Pranav.

About Rishabh Sawhney's work front

For the unversed, lead actor Rishabh Sawhney is best known for playing the antagonist Azhar Akhtar in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Notably, Fighter marked Rishabh Sawhney's acting debut, and he received praise for his performance.

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