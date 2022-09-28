Naane Varuvean FIRST review: Dhanush steals the show twice over in double role

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SELVARAGHAVAN Dhanush in Naane Varuvean movie poster

Naane Varuvean FIRST review: Director Selvaraghavan's upcoming film Naane Varuvean, which has his very own brother Dhanush K Raja playing the lead, will be released in the cinema halls on September 29. The trailer of the film had created huge anticipation regarding the film among the viewers and fans, more so because Dhanush is playing a double role in it. Ahead of its release, the movie has managed to create sky-high expectations. Let's find out whether it is worth the hype or not.

Naane Varuvean: What is the movie about?

In the film, Dhanush appears in a dual role. He is Dhanush playing both the protagonist and the antagonist. The teaser shows the protagonist Dhanush to be a doting dad of two children. He also comes across as a loving husband to his wife, played by Induja. The antagonist Dhanush appears to be a hunter, intent on letting his prey run before hunting it down. The teaser promises a conflict between both characters of Dhanush in the film.

Naane Varuvean First review is out!

Naane Varuvean is delivering more than it had promised. As per Dubai-based critic Umair Sandhu, it is one of the finest performances of the actor's career so far. Dhanush has handled both the characters well and shoulders it throughout with finesse, Umair said. He wrote in his tweet that Naane Varuvean will become a 'cult' hit.

Umair shared his views about the film in a tweet, writing, "One of the Best Thriller of 2022 ! Engaging Story & Screenplay @dhanushkraja Stole the Show all the way. He is in Terrific form. #Selvaraghavan totally Surprised! Climax will blow your mind! Go for it (sic)."

Giving the film a three-star rating, Umair said that Naane Varuvean is 'paisa vasool'. He also recommended that fans catch it on the big screens when it releases. "#PS1 & #NaaneVaruvean ! Both are Paisa Vasool movies !!! Big Treat for Kollywood Cinema Lovers this week !!! Go for both (sic)."

Naane Varuvean cast and crew details

Apart from Dhanush, Naane Varuvean stars Elli AvrRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Aajeedh Khalique, Shelly Kishore and Saravana Subbiah. This movie marks the reuniting of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after Mayakkam Enna. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash and editing is done by Prasanna GK.

