Mollywood Times box office collection Day 1: How much did Naslen's Malayalam comedy film earn on opening day?

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Naslen, who was last seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, is back on the big screen with Mollywood Times, a comedy-drama directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The film has created a significant buzz among fans for its unique plot.

Billed as a satirical "hate letter" to cinema, the film follows an aspiring filmmaker who dreams of becoming Malayalam cinema’s greatest horror director. However, his ambition is tested as he struggles against the industry's harsh realities and his father's warnings.

Apart from Naslen, the film also stars Sangeeth Pratap and Sharafudheen in key roles. Let's take a look at the film's box office performance on its opening day, Friday, June 5, 2026.

Mollywood Times box office collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mollywood Times witnessed a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 1.80 crore across 954 shows in India. The film recorded an overall Malayalam occupancy of 34.56%, with the highest occupancy of 58.17% during the night shows. This was followed by 32.67% in the evening shows, 20.50% in the afternoon shows, and 22.42% in the morning shows.

Mollywood Times Box office clash

Notably, Naslen’s film Mollywood Times faced tough competition on its opening day as it clashed with several releases, including Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, and Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Watch Mollywood Times teaser below:

Mollywood Times is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Vishwajith Odukkathil serves as the cinematographer.

Naslen's work front

On the work front, Naslen was last seen in Malayalam sci-fi thriller Lokah Chapter One: Chandra alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. He will be next seen in Jithu Madhavan's film tentatively titled Suriya 47. The makers haven't released its release date yet, however after completing it theatrical run, it will arrive on Netflix platform, the film's OTT streaming announcement was made during Netflix Pandigai.

Naslen is best known for his work in films like #Home, Premalu Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Neymar.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai day 1 collection: Did Varun Dhawan's film have a good start? Let's find out