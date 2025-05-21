Mohanlal unveils the first look of action drama 'Vrusshabha' on his 65th birthday | Deets Inside South superstar Mohanlal shared the first video poster for his upcoming film 'Vrusshabha' on the occasion of his 65th birthday. Thudarum actor also revealed the release date of this action drama.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming action drama film 'Vrusshabha' on Wednesday. The South superstar shared a motion poster on social media platforms on the occasion of his 65th birthday. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and shared why this film is special to him.

In the video poster, Mohanlal can be seen in a warrior look wearing golden-brown armour with dragon-scale designs. He looks calm, holding a sword. His septum piercing, long hair, and thick beard make him look more intense. Along with this, Thudarum actor also announced the release date of this film. This film will hit the screens on October 16, 2025.

In the Instagram caption, he wrote, "his one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time. Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025."

The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and written by Uma Sankar Reddy. Besides Mohanlal, the historical drama film features Bhaskar BV and Roshann in the lead roles. Earlier this year, in February, the actor shared a video from the sets of 'Vrusshabha' and announced that the shooting of the film had wrapped. In the video post, he was seen celebrating with the team by cutting a cake.

On Wednesday, several celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Malayalam actor Mammootty, L2: Empuraan actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suniel Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Manju Warrier, wished Mohanlal a very happy birthday on social media with a heartfelt note.

