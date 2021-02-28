Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' to release in May

Superstar Mohanlal's one of the most anticipated films, "Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea", helmed by long-time collaborator filmmaker Priyadarshan, is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 13. The Malayalam language historical war film is set in the 16th century and chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain.

The 60-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the film, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the movie.

"#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea releasing Worldwide on May 13, 2021," Mohanlal tweeted.

Mohanlal was initially slated to release on March 26. The makers of Mohanlal starrer announced the film's new release date hours after Rana Daggubati tweeted that his upcoming Trilingual film Aranya will hit screens on March 26. It seems they have tried to avoid the theatrical clash between the films. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, "Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea" also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu.

Titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya for Telugu version, and Kaadan for Tamil version, Rana Daggubati tweeted about his upcoming film: "Are you ready for 2021's first trilingual film? The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is back IN THEATRES on 26th March! Stay tuned on @erosnow for the trailer of Aranya and Kaadan releasing on 3rd March and Haathi Mere Saathi on the 4th of March!."

"Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea" will be Mohanlal's second release of the year, after thriller "Drishyam 2", which premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19. The film reunites the actor with Priyadarshan after their 2016 thriller "Oppam".

The duo has worked together in more than 25 films, right from the 64-year-old director's debut "Poochakkoru Mookkuthi" (1984).

- with PTI inputs