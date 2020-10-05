Mohanlal’s latest pic with his onscreen family leaves Drishyam 2 fans super excited

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEETHU4EVER Drishyam 2 family poses with director Jeethu Joseph

It has been 6 years since Drishyam was released and now the makers of the film are all set to come up with its sequel Drishyam 2. The film has gone on floors and cast and crew is leaving no stone unturned to keep up the fans' excitement. Recently, director Jeethu Joseph shared a picture of himself posing with Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family.

In the picture, it is seen that George, Rani and their kids are posing for the camera. Mohanlal and his onscreen wife have aged gracefully in these 6 years while the kids have changed a little after growing up.

While sharing the picture Jeethu wrote in Instagram saying, "With Georgekutty and family after 6 years...."

Take a look at the picture.

Apart from this, we also came across a few pictures on Twitter.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans excitements knew no bounds and they started reacting on the post.

Check out the fans reactions:

Picks up right after the events of the first movie? or same protagonists - different antagonists? — Mayukh (@gladlyPessimist) October 5, 2020

Badly waiting — Fayas Mohammed➐ (@fayas_im) October 5, 2020

So second part seems like police came to know about that were dead body kept — vizag Alco (@vivekalco) October 5, 2020

Now Venkatesh and Ajay Devgan will get to work for remake. — 🦅 Optimistic Capital ▶️ (@SSBChartTech) October 5, 2020

Drishyam 2 went on floors on 21 September in Ernakulam and now the film's shooting is going on in Thodupuzha. Apart from the actor Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil.

As per the 2013 prequel, Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of Georgekutty alongside actress Meena who will be playing Rani George's wife and Ansiba and Esther Anil will be playing their daughters. As per reports, apart from the old cast, actors Sai Kumar, Ganesh Kumar, and Murali Gopi will also be seen in the film.

