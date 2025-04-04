Mohanlal's Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan raided by ED: Reports Reportedly, ED officials on Friday raided multiple properties of producer Gokulam Gopalan amid Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan controversy.

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday, April 4, 2025, raided the properties of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan producer, Gokulam Gopalan, in Chennai. This raid came after consequences of protests erupted over the film’s political theme. The Malayalam film, which was released on March 27, 2025, earned Rs 88.25 crores across India in the first week of its release, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Reportedly, the raids are currently conducted on the office residence of Indian producer Gokulam Gopalan. He has business shares in hospitality, health, media, education, transport and logistics sectors. L2: Empuraan's producer and his firms have violated FEMA provisions of Rs 1000 crores and there are a lot of unauthorised transactions traced. Some cheating cases are filed and the investigation under the anti-money laundering law is underway. The producer stepped out and commented on the removal of scenes and dialogues after the controversy came to light.

According to CNN-News18 ED, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a multi-state search in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a FEMA case involving Gokulam Gopalan and his company Sree Gopalan Chit and Finance Co. Ltd.

Mohanlal issues a public apology

The superstar Mohanlal shared an apology three days after L2: Empuraan release regarding the concerns over political and social themes in the action-thriller. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered 17 cuts to the film as per reports.

About L2: Empuraan

The action-thriller film, L2: Empuraan is the second instalment of the 2019 film Lucifer. This film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and features Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rick Yune, Abhimanya Singh, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Talking about the film's box office collection, Mohanlal's Empuraan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 103.25 crores at present.

