Mohanlal reacts to L2: Empuraan turning highest grossing Malayalam film, know total collection Superstar actor Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. The makers of the film shared posts on their social media handles.

Superstar actor Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan scripts history by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Reacting to this, the 64-year-old actor shared a social media post claiming this benchmark. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy is the second part of the 2019 movie Lucifer.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's starrer 'L 2 Empuraan' was released on March 27, 2025. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Empuraan has grossed Rs 241.50+ crores (approx.) worldwide, including Rs 106.50+ crores at the Indian box office through its second Friday.

L2 Empuraan becomes the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide

On Saturday, iconic actor Mohanlal took to his official X handle and wrote, '#L2E #Empuraan now reigns as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history. The new industry benchmark. This moment belongs not just to us but to every heartbeat that echoed in theatres, to every cheer, every tear, to you. Running successfully in theatres near you'.

The Malayalam movie has crossed the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys, which earned Rs 241 crores in 2024, as per Sacnilk. The adventure-thriller 'Manjummel Boys' is based on a true incident from 2006, written and directed by Chidambaram. The film hit the silver screens on February 22, 2024.

The director of L2: Empuraan Prithviraj Sukumaran also reacted to Mohanlal's post and shared it on his X account.

L2: Empuraan's box office collection

Talking about the L2 Empuraan's box office collection, on its ninth day on the second Friday, the film earned Rs 2.9 crores in India. The Malayalam movie grossed Rs 88.35 crores at the Indian box office within a week of its theatrical release. Meanwhile, the film grossed Rs 241.65 crores worldwide in nine days, as per Sacnilk.

About L2: Empuraan

The action-drama film revolves around the journey of Stephen Nedumpally, who is leading a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, an enigmatic leader of a strong global crime network. The film features actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajeet Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

