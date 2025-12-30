Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari dies at 90 in Ernakulam Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 30, at her house in Ernakulam, Kerala. Her funeral will reportedly take place later today.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90. She breathed her last at her house in Elamakkara, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

Santhakumari was a native of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district. She later moved to Thiruvananthapuram with her family due to her husband Viswanathan Nair’s professional commitments. Nair, who passed away earlier, was a former bureaucrat and served as the law secretary to the Kerala government.

For most of her life, Santhakumari lived at the family home in Thiruvananthapuram. She was brought to Ernakulam by Mohanlal after she reportedly suffered a stroke. The actor was in Kochi at the time of her passing and rushed home soon after receiving the news.

Kerala BJP State General Secretary Sobha Surendran condoled the loss. Taking to X, she wrote in Malayalam, "The unparalleled artist Mohanlal's mother, Smt. Santhakumari Amma, has passed away. Condolences."

Mohanlal shared a close and affectionate bond with his mother and often spoke about her with warmth. After receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of the first things he did upon returning to Kochi was visit her. Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day, he had shared an old photograph of himself with Santhakumari, reflecting their deep connection. This was the photo:

Her mortal remains are likely to be taken to Thiruvananthapuram later in the day. Mohanlal is the younger of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair’s two sons. The couple had lost their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000.

On the professional front, Mohanlal was most recently seen in the epic fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. He is married to Suchitra, the daughter of late producer K Balaji, and the couple has two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

