Mohanlal's Athimanoharam gets permission to film at Sabarimala, but there are a few key conditions

Bengaluru:

Mohanlal-starrer Athimanoharam has received permission to shoot at Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswom Board has allowed the film team to shoot across locations stretching from Pampa to Sannidhanam. The approval, however, comes with specific conditions that the makers will have to follow during the shoot.

Athimanoharam gets permission to shoot at Sabarimala

As per the permission granted by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the team can film across the designated locations from Pampa to Sannidhanam. The shoot will take place in the Sabarimala area, which is closely associated with the temple and its religious significance.

One of the key conditions laid down by the Board is that the film must not portray Sabarimala or religious beliefs in a negative manner. The production team will have to ensure that the filming and the eventual depiction of the location remain within the conditions set by the authorities.

The permission allows Athimanoharam to use the Sabarimala region as part of its filming, while the conditions aim to ensure that the religious sentiments associated with the site are respected. More details about the film's shooting schedule and the specific locations to be used are expected to emerge as production progresses.

About Athimanoharam

The makers of Athimanoharam had earlier unveiled the first-look poster of Athimanoharam, featuring Mohanlal in a police uniform amid a group of Ayyappa devotees on their way to Sabarimala.

Mohanlal plays Loulajan, a police sub-inspector whose professional and personal life takes a dramatic turn. Meera Jasmine stars as the female lead. The film marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy after Thudarum. It is also his first project with Aashiq Usman Productions.

The screenplay has been penned by Ratheesh Ravi, while Shaji Kumar has handled the cinematography. He has previously worked on several Mohanlal films, including Thudarum. Tharun Moorthy recently shared that around 80 per cent of the film's shoot has been completed.

Athimanoharam is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.

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