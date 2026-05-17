Miyou: Atlee Kumar and wife Priya reveal daughter's name | See post

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have officially revealed the name of their newborn daughter as Miyou through a heartfelt Instagram announcement on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

On Sunday, Atlee Kumar shared a cute post featuring his baby girl's tiny hand while revealing her name, Miyou. The text on the post read, "Our hearts have a new name... Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hears."

Atlee Kumar and wife Priya reveal daughter's name

In their post, they wrote, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE" Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Atlee Kumar and Priya's daughter's name

Social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages after the couple revealed their daughter’s name. One Instagram user wrote, "Congratulations sir, only blessings and happiness your way." Another commented, "Wishing Miyou all the love and joy."

For the unversed, Atlee Kumar and Priya Atlee welcomed their baby girl in April 2026 and shared the happy news with fans and followers, saying they were "feeling blessed."

About Atlee and Priya's wedding

The couple tied the knot in 2014 in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Meer, on January 31, 2023.

Atlee's work front and upcoming project

On the work front, Atlee Kumar last directed the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

His next directorial project is the highly anticipated Telugu thriller Raaka, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The makers unveiled Allu Arjun's first look from the film on April 8, 2026.

Also Read: Atlee welcomes second child, a baby girl with wife Priya: 'Feeling blessed'