Mirai movie X review: Audience verdict on Teja Sajja’s sci-fi thriller Teja Sajja’s Mirai hit theatres with high buzz. While some call it heartwarming and a must-watch, others feel the sci-fi drama lacks depth.

Telugu actor Teja Sajja has returned to the big screen with his latest film, 'Mirai'. This action sci-fi thriller is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand. Alongside Teja, the film stars Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The film 'Mirai' has received mixed responses from audiences so far. Those who watched the movie on its first day have shared their opinions on the social media platform X. Read on to see what netizens are saying about the film.

Mirai X review

One user called the movie "heartwarming" and a "must-watch." He wrote, "#Mirai is a heartwarming movie that beautifully explores family, childhood, and the importance of love and bonding. With stunning visuals and an emotional story, it leaves the audience feeling joyful and inspired. A must-watch for all ages!"

Some social media users also praised Manchu Manoj for his performance as the villain in the movie. One tweet reads, "#Mirai proves villains can be the real heroes when Manchu Manoj plays the role!"

However, some users didn't like the movie and pointed out flaws. One X user wrote, "Bro is it paid review or fanwar revenge Just seen it #Mirai very laag movie I can only see ai graphics nothing more 2/5."

Mirai: Storyline, budget details

The movie follows the story of a warrior who has been assigned to protect the nine sacred books that have the power to transform any mortal into a god. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

For the unversed, Teja Sajja discussed his film with Karan Johar and revealed that 'Mirai' was shot in 125 days; he didn't sign any other film. However, the film was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore.

