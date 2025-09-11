Mirai: Superyodha release date, cast, trailer, and budget revealed Mirai: Superyodha starring Teja Sajja is releasing on September 12, 2025. Here’s the release date, trailer, cast, budget, director and the meaning of Mirai.

New Delhi:

In recent times, the experiments by South Indian filmmakers have impressed audiences. One such film is gearing up for its release and it is none other than Teja Sajja, who had a fabulous 2024 with HanuMan release, is all set to bring another film to theatres.

Titled Mirai: Superyodha, the sci-fi film shot in Telugu, is releasing in multiple languages and will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Hindi.

Mirai release date: When is the film coming out?

Mirai: Superyodha is releasing in India and overseas tomorrow, i.e. September 12. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 5. Moreover, the film will clash with five other films, Ek Chatur Naar, Love in Vietnam, Jugnuma, Heer Express and Mannu Kya Karega.

Mirai trailer

The Mirai trailer is nothing less than spectacular. The film revolves around a warrior who is tasked with the protection of nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. Along with this, he also has a miraculous stick. But to recognise his powers, the hero has to undergo rigorous training.

The trailer also gives an insight into the world of this warrior, while the VFX and scale of the film are definitely applause-worthy. Now it only remains to see if the film can live up to the hype created by its makers, cast and trailer.

Mirai film cast

The lead role in the film Mirai is played by Tej Sajja. Several other prominent actors like Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Jutshi, Pawan Chopra and Tanja Keller are also a part of the film. The looks of all the actors also look quite different.

Mirai budget and production scale

In conversation with Karan Johar, Teja Sajja spoke about his film and revealed that Mirai: Superyodha was shot in just 125 days, while he signed no other film and made the film on a budget of just Rs 60 crore. He even revealed that on outdoor shoots in Nepal and the Himalayas, they travelled with only 25-30 people, which included DOPs, camerapersons, actors, directors and crew.

He also said that he did not make any compromise on the film budget, but did mention his pay scale, which was adjusted, so that money could be used entirely on the film.

Mirai director and creative team behind the film

Mirai: Superyodha is directed by the ever-enthusiastic cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni. The sci-fi film is written by Karthik Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam. The film is produced by Sujith Kumar Kolli, Vivek Kuchibhotla, Krithi Prasad, TG Vishwa Prasad and Gautam Reddy. Gowra Hari has composed the music of Mirai: Superyodha.

Mirai meaning

Mirai is basically a Japanese word that means 'future'. It signifies hope, new opportunities and progress.

