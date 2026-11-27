Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has shared pictures from her engagement ceremony, giving fans a glimpse of a special moment in her personal life. The 37-year-old actress kept the identity of her partner hidden in her engagement registry photos. Ever since, her colleagues from the film industry and fans have showered them with love.

Who is Mimi Chakraborty's husband?

Mimi Chakraborty posted a series of photographs on Thursday, in which she and her fiancé can be seen signing the registry papers. Mimi chose not to reveal his face. However, she posted several Instagram stories in which her husband's name was revealed. But we do have limited information on him. Mimi's husband is a marine engineer by profession, named Siddhartha Dutta. He has a private profile on Instagram.

The actress kept the caption of her engagement post brief, adding three red heart emojis to the post. Take a look:

Several fans and members of the Bengali film industry congratulated the couple. Subhashree Ganguly, Jeet and Parno Mittra commented, "Congratulations (sic)." Oindrila Sen dropped heart emojis, while Sohini Sarkar sent her best wishes in Bengali.

Celebs congratulate Mimi Chakraborty

The pictures from the registry ceremony have drawn attention on social media, particularly because Mimi has kept her fiancé away from the spotlight. While she has not shared many details about the occasion, the post has prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues.

According to reports, Mimi will marry Siddhartha in a traditional ceremony in Kalimpong on December 5. The wedding celebrations are expected to continue for three days, with the festivities culminating in the ceremony. A reception is also expected to take place in her hometown. Industry sources suggest that the actress, a former TMC MP, will host a gathering for her friends and colleagues from the Bengali film industry in Kolkata on December 11.

Mimi Chakraborty's work front: From Gaaner Opare to Emperor vs Sarat Chandra

Mimi Chakraborty made her acting debut with the 2012 film Bapi Bari Jaa. She became widely known for playing Pupe in the television series Gaaner Opare. Over the years, she has appeared in several Bengali films, including Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Khaad, Shudhu Tomari Jonyo, Ki Kore Toke Bolbo, Posto, Dhananjay, Dracula Sir and Raktabeej.

Her film credits also include SOS Kolkata, Baazi, Shastry Viruddh Shastry, Toofan and Queens. She was last seen in Srijit Mukerji's Puja release Emperor vs Sarat Chandra. Mimi has also featured in OTT projects such as Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo and Dainee.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming ZEE5 Bangla original series Tandob.

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