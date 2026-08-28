Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty shocks fans after she posts pics with swollen face, reveals what happened

Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty is all over the news after she posted her "real" photos. In a series of pictures posted by her, the actress was seen covering her face with her hand as she dealt with acute tooth pain, which resulted in a swollen cheek. The actress took to Instagram and shared details of what happened.

Why is Mimi Chakraborty trending?

Mimi Chakraborty shared her photos as is as she dealt with momentary health challenges. The first photo in the carousel posted by her had a glimpse of her swollen cheek and face. In the caption, she wrote, "One tooth down. One swollen cheek.Couple of stitches .Bruised lip.Cramped feet. Messy hair. Bare face. Coffee. Dogs. Repeat."

She continued, "No glam team hiding behind the camera. No “I woke up like this” pretending. Just a very ordinary week in a very ordinary human life. Maybe we’ve made being polished look so normal online that being real suddenly feels brave. It is kinda chic to be REAL." Take a look:

How did fans react?

Mimi Chakraborty fans wished her a speedy recovery. Fans wrote, "Take care strong girl", "You still the most amazing person i know", "Get well soon babe praying.for speedy recovery", "Feel better soonest, hugs!", "Love you...you will be back in no time", "You’ll be back and kicking soon", "theek ho jaega sab I pray for you", and others.

Mimi Chakraborty once served as TMC MP, announced resignation in 2024

Both Mimi and Nusrat Jahan, popular Bengali actresses, served as TMC MPs. In February 2024, Mimi had asserted that politics wasn't her "cup of tea" She had told ANI, "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete further process after whatever she said."

On the work front, Mimi Chakraborty was last seen in the Hoichoi series, Queens.

Also read:

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee's son breaks silence after actor gets stranded in flood-hit Nepal