Master third look is what fans want on Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday 

The upcoming Tamil film Master has got the internet hooked once again. On Wednesday, the second poster of the film featuring lead actor Vijay Thalapathy made huge buzz everywhere. Today, the internet is trending with #Masterthirdlook as fans demand to see Vijay Sethupathi’s look for the film on his birthday. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earlier had a working title called Thalapathy64 but, later the movie’s name was finalized as Master.

Birthday boy Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film. Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

Aadai director Rathna Kumar, who has co-written the screenplay for Master along with Lokesh Kanagaraj, shared on Twitter, revealing that a Pongal gift for fans will be unveiled by Master team. Along with the tweet, Rathna Kumar shared a still from Rajinikanth starrer Muthu wherein everyone gathers for Pongal gift.

The tweet has sent everyone in utter excitement and fans are hopeful that the makers will be revealing Master third look featuring Vijay Sethupathi.

Have a look at how fans really want Vijay Sethupathi’s look for Master to be released today on his birthday.

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, the makers released the second look poster amid much expectation and fanfare. XB Film Creators, the production house shared the poster and wrote, "Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy pongal Nanbaa! "

Also, check out Master first look poster.