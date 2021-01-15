Master Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer is a smashing hit, earns over Rs 40 crore in TN

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZ_AJIII Master Day 2 Box Office Collection

Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been smashing all the records at the box office with its release on January 13th. While the film hit the theatres amid COVId19 and 50 percent occupancy, it made new records on its Day 1 and continues to shine on the second day as well. In Tamil Nadu, Master had opened with Rs 26 cr approx and with the earnings on Day 2, the film has zoomed past Rs 40 cr in the state. According to trade analyst LM Kaushik, the film is a blockbuster.

Not just in South India, Master has been receiving good reviews from the viewers in the North as well as earning big in the International market. It is faring well in Australia and Singapore.

Not just fans but celebrities have also watched Master in the theatres with same excitement. Actress Keerthy Suresh took to to her social media on Wednesday to reveal how ecstatic she felt watching Master. She tweeted, "Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master"

Ahead of the release on Wednesday, the film was leaked online hours before its release. The makers were disappointed that the scenes from Master were doing rounds on the internet. Director Lokesh Kanagarj on Monday took to his Twitter to request fans not to share videos from the film online as it has taken a lot of hard work to make Master. He tweeted, "Dear all... It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it.. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The shows Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah also plays a pivotal role.

Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film hit the screens on January 13, the Hindi version released on January 14. The film is a Pongal 2021 treat for fans.

