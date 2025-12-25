Mark movie X review: Kichcha Sudeepa's film receives positive responses, fans call it 'his best action film' Kichcha Sudeepa's action thriller film, Mark has been released in theatres on December 25, 2025. Read further to know what social media users are saying about it.

New Delhi:

Kichcha Sudeepa's action thriller Mark hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The Kannada-language film witnessed a box office clash with Arjun Janya's film 45.

Those who watched the first-day first show of the film shared their views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out what users are saying about it.

Mark movie X review

So far, Kichcha Sudeepa's film has been receiving positive responses from audiences. One X user praised the film’s storyline along with the background music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. He wrote, "#MarkTheFilm: Brilliant from the first go. Multiple storylines unfold in the 1st half, and every dot is neatly ticked in the 2nd half. Ultra stylish, mental mass characterization for our Baadshah, hands down his best action film so far. Ajaneesh’s BGM elevates the film big time (sic)."

Another user praised the film’s introduction and called it the "best ever intro in recent years." The post read, "#MarkTheFilm Best ever Intro in recent years for #KicchaSudeep (sic)."

One X post read, "Excellent visuals backed by a gripping screenplay. @KicchaSudeep’s entry & dance are pure mass—energetic and stylish as always. The @Naveenc212 vs Sudeep face-off packs solid impact. BGM elevates every moment. Absolute paisa vasool! #MarkTheFilm #BlockbusterMARK (sic)."

Mark movie: Cast and production details

The Kannada action thriller Mark is written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan. Besides Kichcha Sudeepa, it features Nishvika Naidu, Yogi Babu and others in the key roles. It is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films & Kichcha Creatiions and presented by TG Thyagarajan.

Kichcha Sudeepa's work front

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa is currently hosting Colors Kannada's reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, which premiered on September 28, 2025

