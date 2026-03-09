Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram gets anticipatory bail in sexual assault case from Kerala Court

New Delhi:

Chidambaram, director of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, was granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on March 7th. This bail was granted based on a sexual harassment complaint filed following an incident in May 2022. The court also imposed certain conditions, including that Chidambaram cooperate with the investigation, not tamper with evidence, and not attempt to influence witnesses.

An actress filed a complaint

A case was registered at the Ernakulam South Police Station on February 28th based on the complainant's statement. The complainant, an actress, claimed that the filmmaker had assaulted her in an apartment in Kochi in 2022.

Authorities have registered a case against the director under sections 74 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the IPC. Chidambaram's bail plea was filed on March 3, and the court reserved its decision after hearing both sides.

Chidambaram files a counter-petition

According to a Live Law report, Chidambaram stated in his petition that he met the complainant during the making of the film Manjummel Boys, where he was being considered for a role. He claimed his conduct was professional and alleged that the complainant launched a campaign to tarnish his reputation.

The complainant had posted a reel on Instagram alleging sexual harassment and filed a damages suit against him in the Bombay High Court. An interim order was issued in December 2025, restraining him from publishing defamatory news.

The court's statement

The court cited the lack of a prior criminal record and the delay in filing the petition while granting bail. The court stated that there is no criminal record against the petitioner. The nature of the allegations does not indicate custodial interrogation of the petitioner.

The incident occurred in 2022. There was a four-year delay in filing the petition. The court also cited a Bombay High Court order prohibiting the complainant from publishing any defamatory material on any platform. The court also ordered Chidambaram to cooperate with the police investigation.

