Mani Ratnam unveils first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan

Image Source : TWITTER Mani Ratnam unveils first look poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan

After facing all the hurdles and years of hard work, Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan has finally hit the floors in December 2019 in Thailand with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others. Needless to say, the fans are excited about this much talked about the movie and are keen to get every update about the movie.

Adding on to their curiosity, the makers recently shared the first look of Ponniyin Selvan along with the title font of the magnum opus. Madras Talkies, the production house, took to Twitter to reveal two posters in English font. The poster bears the wordings, "Beginning of the Golden Era." Ponniyin Selvan's poster has an image of a majestic sword indicating the mighty Chola Dynasty.The production house shared the posters and wrote, "Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? #PonniyinSelvan Shooting in progress.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan including Jayam Ravi and Karthi are camping in Thailand shooting of the film. The first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan commenced in mid-December (2019) and will go on for about 40 days.

Ponniyin Selvan boasts a star-studded cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Ashwin Kakumanu and Nerkonda Paarvai actor Arjun Chidambaram. The film has music scored by AR Rahman.

To note, Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya’s reunion with Mani after a decade. They had last worked together in 2010 release Raavan. The much talked about movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film will be jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. On the other hand, renowned music director A R Rahman has been roped in to give music to Mani Ratnam’s dream project.