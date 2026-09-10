Mandaadi X review out; is Soori and Mahima Nambiar's Tamil sports drama worth your time?

Soori and Mahima Nambiar's Tamil sports action drama Mandaadi hit theatres on Thursday, September 10, and has started receiving reactions from moviegoers. Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendi, the film is set against the backdrop of traditional boat racing and revolves around rivalry, friendship and emotions.

Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions about the film. So far, users have mostly praised Soori's performance, the cinematography and the film's writing. Here's what internet users are saying about the film online.

Mandaadi X review

One user lauded actor Soori’s "screen presence" in the film. Another called Mandaadi the "best entertainer movie ever" and praised its writing and cinematography. The post read, "Watched #Mandaadi A Best Entertainer Movie Ever by #Soori Anna & #Suhas Peak Writing Movie Delivered with Best Cinematography. Bgm Stunning every Audience. All characters Done very well. Adichi Thookirukku padam. Simply Awesome. My Rating - 4/5."

Apart from the actors' performances, some users also praised the film’s background music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar. One X post read, "#Mandaadi movie review 4/5 @sooriofficial wonderful acting @gvprakash bro 2026 lucky year bgm Best whises #Mandaadi team special whises the movie pillar director (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

Mandaadi box office collection Day 1

The Tamil sports drama Mandaadi had a slow start at the Indian box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 2.46 crore across 2,463 shows on its first day, as of 8 pm on September 10, 2026. The film's total gross collection in India stands at Rs 2.90 crore. The film witnessed a box office clash with Karthi's Tamil action thriller Sardar 2.

Mandaadi: Cast and crew details

Apart from the lead actors Soori and Mahima Nambiar, the film features Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Suhas, Kritika Balasubramanian, Mithum Jai Shankar and Stun Siva in key roles. The film is produced by Elred Kumar under the banner of RS Infotainment, with music composed by actor-musician GV Prakash Kumar, who also gave music for films like Amaran, Asuran, Aadukalam, among others. The cinematography is by SR Kathiir, while the editing is handled by Pradeep E Ragav.

Also Read:

Sardar 2 X review is out; here's how internet users are reacting to Karthi's Tamil sci-fi thriller