Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X review: Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi release wins hearts Chiranjeevi returns to theatres with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. As the Sankranthi release opens, X users share their first reactions to the family entertainer.

New Delhi:

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi is back on the big screens with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Telugu film, which is also a Sankranthi release, has hit the theatres today.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa. With the film out in theatres today, reactions are pouring in. Let's see what X users have to say about the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X reactions

An X user took to his social profile and wrote, '#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is a sureshot Sankranthi blockbuster, without a doubt.

Happy to see Chiranjeevi the way I know him. @AnilRavipudi knows what he’s doing, he stuck to Chiru’s strongest forte, comedy, and hit the ball out of the stadium. Irrespective of age, audiences had a great time in my show. A small kid sitting beside me cheering throughout the film just made my heart melt. This is how our movies should be. Anil brought back the innocent and funny Chiru with a little #Gharanamogudu touch in some scenes. Emotional scenes are written well. Music and BGM can be better, Chiru carries it with his screen presence. Writing and screenplay are at their best. The climax bit feels rushed, but it’s good enough. It’s Ravipudi’s Sankranthi again.'

Another user wrote, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama. The film kicks off straight away with the lead’s introduction, wasting no time on unnecessary setup. #Chiranjeevi once again proves why he’s an all-round performer—his comedy, humour, sarcasm, and action timing never misfire and work effectively here as well. Overall, a familiar yet decently handled commercial entertainer that plays to its strengths.'

See some other reactions here:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati, Sushmita Konidela and S Krishna. The movie is written by S Krishna, G Adi Narayana and Anil Ravipudi.

